Montreal police search for man who vanished while in distress in St. Lawrence River

Montreal police say they are looking for a 32-year-old man who may have drowned in the St. Lawrence River.

Police divers today searched the water off the southwestern borough of Verdun.

They say they received calls on Tuesday around 6:40 p.m. about a man struggling in the water.

Const. Caroline Chèvrefils says officers and firefighter nautical teams could not find the man when they arrived at the scene.

Verdun Mayor Marie-Andrée Mauger urged people at the local beach to stick to the designated swimming area.

At least two other people have drowned near the popular municipal beach this summer.