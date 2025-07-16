Community fundraiser supporting families, businesses after fire in Rockwood

Send this page to someone via email

The Stronger Than Flames fundraiser is aiming to support two families and local businesses impacted by a devastating fire last month.

The June 3 blaze on Main Street caused the Lemongrass Day Spa, the Eramosa River Cafe to shut down and burned down two apartments, reportedly causing more than $200,000 in damages.

The incident resulted in no deaths or serious injuries.

The fundraiser is taking place on July 17 in Rockwood.

Steven Liebeg, volunteer and Ward 3 councillor for Guelph-Eramosa Township, said the community is ready to support a great cause.

“Every event we have in Rockwood, whether it be Party in the Park or any kind of functions, it’s always received well,” Liebeg said.

He said it’s humbling to help the community, and particularly those people impacted by the fire.

The event, running from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lions Waterside Park on Main Street, will feature live music, food trucks, face painting, an auction and more. Cash donations only will be accepted.

Liebeg said it’s a collaboration between the township, the Lions Club and the Rockwood community. The Rockwood Business Association approached council about the idea, and Liebeg said it was “a no-brainer” to help out.

“When we heard about it, we definitely wanted to jump in and help out in any capacity.

He said the families impacted are looking forward to the initiative as well.

“They’re very, very excited and very humbled to have this event for them,” he said.

Liebeg said the families are currently living with friends and other family members, while the businesses are eager to get restored.