Public health officials in New Brunswick tracking extent of measles outbreak

Public health officials in New Brunswick are continuing to track the extent of a measles outbreak in the province’s south-central region.

Officials on Tuesday reported three confirmed infections and five probable cases in Sussex, N.B.

The first case was reported a week ago in the region, involving a person who travelled to the area from another province between June 22 and June 23.

Dr. Kimberley Barker, regional medical officer of health for Sussex, says there could be more infected people in the area, including those with symptoms who are staying home and not seeking medical care.

The province recently confirmed that measles vaccination rates among children were below 95 per cent — a threshold that scientists say can stop the disease from spreading.

Barker did not give the ages of the people with confirmed or probable cases of the disease, citing privacy.

