Jays stars soak up MLB all-star history

ATLANTA – Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Junior and Alejandro Kirk were a part of Major League Baseball All-Star Game history on Tuesday night at Truist Park.

Tied 6-6 after nine innings, the National League beat the Jays and their fellow American League stars 4-3 in the first-ever home run swing-off as MVP Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies hit three home runs to give the NL the deciding edge.

Guerrero Junior, who started at first base for the American League, went 1-for-2 at the plate in his fifth All-Star game appearance.

He was struck out by Los Angeles Dodgers veteran Clayton Kershaw in the second inning, then hit a single line drive to centre-field in the fourth off of David Peterson of the New York Mets.

Kirk replaced Seattle Mariners’ starting catcher Cal Raleigh — who won the Home Run Derby on Monday — in the bottom of the sixth inning with the National League ahead 2-0. He watched Pete Alonso of the New York Mets launch a three-run homer, then Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks had a solo shot to make it 6-0.

Kirk led off the top off the seventh with a line drive single to centre-field off of San Diego Padres’ pitcher Adrian Morejon, then came around to score when Brent Rooker of the Athletics connected for a three-run homer, slicing the American League’s deficit to 6-4.

Kirk flied out to right field in the top of the eighth off of pitcher Jacob Misiorowski of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who played 12 seasons for the Atlanta Braves, received a standing ovation when introduced as the National League’s starting first baseman.

Freeman, whose parents Fredrick and Rosemary are both from Ontario but moved the California because of work commitments, hit a ground ball to third and was thrown out at first in his only appearance at the plate. He came out of the game in the third inning.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays, who lead the American League East by two games over the New York Yankees and three over the surging Boston Red Sox — who have won 10 games in a row — take a 55-41 record into the post-break schedule.

The Jays, who are 9-3 in July, host a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants starting Friday, then entertain the Yankees for a three-game series starting Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2025.