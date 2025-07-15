SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sponsored by
BCAA
Sponsored by
BCAA
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Alerts lifted for multiple B.C. wildfires

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2025 9:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Will changing wind drive wildfire smoke into Lower Mainland?'
Will changing wind drive wildfire smoke into Lower Mainland?
Some concerns are that changing wind patterns could drive wildfire smoke into southern B.C. But as Angela Jung reports, experts warn that predictions which rely on wind patterns can change quickly.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

British Columbia’s Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has rescinded multiple evacuation alerts as the threat from a series of wildfires appears to have passed.

The August Lake wildfire near Princeton, B.C., is listed as “being held” and the alert for residents that was in place since Saturday has been lifted.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Residents of about 30 properties were previously ordered evacuated due to the fire, which is currently listed by the wildfire services as 14 hectares in size.

The nearby Princeton Golf Club says in a post online that news of the alert being lifted is a “big relief for everyone in the area” and it is grateful for the efforts of firefighters and air personnel.

Trending Now

The regional district also lifted an evacuation alert near Cathedral Provincial Park due to the Young Creek wildfire, saying the threat to safety has passed.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Wildfire Service listed 67 active wildfires in the province, and 40 that have been declared out in the last week.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices