Sports

Winnipeg Jets sign defenceman Tyrel Bauer to 1-year deal

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted July 15, 2025 8:54 pm
2 min read
Tyrel Bauer skates for the Manitoba Moose. View image in full screen
Tyrel Bauer skates for the Manitoba Moose. Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose
For the second straight day, the Winnipeg Jets got a deal done with one of their restricted free agents. Just 24 hours after the Jets re-signed Morgan Barron, they turned their attention to their top farm club.

The Jets signed defenceman Tyrel Bauer to a one-year, two-way contract. It will pay him $775,000 if he’s in the NHL, but Bauer will likely end up back with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose next season. He earned $850,000 per season on his previous three-year entry-level contract.

The 23-year-old appeared in 59 AHL games with the Moose last season and tallied a pair of assists with 105 penalty minutes. The Alberta product was the Moose winner of their AHL Specialty Man of the Year award for his work in the community.

Bauer’s played the last three seasons in the organization after being selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, but has yet to play his first NHL game.

The Moose also took care of some off-ice business with the signings of four players to one-year AHL contracts. Forward Kevin Conley and defenceman Graham Sward are back with the Moose after seeing action last season, while they’ve also brought in newcomers Chase Yoder and Ethan Frisch.

Conley, 28, scored three goals with three assists in 34 games in his first season in antlers.

Sward, 21, is a former member of the WHL’s Winnipeg Ice and only appeared in two games with the Moose in his first season as a professional.

The 23-year-old Yoder is turning pro after playing the last five seasons for Providence College where the forward was their team captain his final two years.

Frisch has played 125 career AHL games with the San Jose Barracuda over the past three seasons after attending the University of North Dakota.

Parker Ford is the Jets last minor league player in need of a new contract, while Gabriel Vilardi and Dylan Samberg are also still restricted free agents.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

