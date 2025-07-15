Menu

Canada

VIA Rail plans to use refurbished cars to improve service between Halifax-Montreal

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2025 1:58 pm
1 min read
Mario Péloquin, president and CEO of Via Rail, speaks during a press conference at the company's Halifax station in Halifax on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Via Rail is marking 120 years of continuous service by The Ocean, making it the oldest named passenger train in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
Mario Péloquin, president and CEO of Via Rail, speaks during a press conference at the company's Halifax station in Halifax on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Via Rail is marking 120 years of continuous service by The Ocean, making it the oldest named passenger train in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.
The CEO of Via Rail says the Crown corporation wants to use refurbished rail cars to improve service between Halifax and Montreal.

Mario Péloquin made the comments after a ceremony marking the completion of renovations to Via’s Halifax station.

Péloquin also noted that last year was the 120th anniversary of The Ocean — the train from Montreal to Halifax inaugurated in July 1904.

The CEO says the federal government has committed to renewing the corporation’s entire Canadian fleet within ten years.

And in the interim, Péloquin says there are plans to refurbish stainless steel cars that are being retired in Central Canada for use in the Atlantic region.

But Péloquin says he doesn’t know yet whether the refurbished cars will be enough to restore daily service to the Halifax-Montreal line, which currently runs three times a week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

