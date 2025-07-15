VIA Rail plans to use refurbished cars to improve service between Halifax-Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

The CEO of Via Rail says the Crown corporation wants to use refurbished rail cars to improve service between Halifax and Montreal.

Mario Péloquin made the comments after a ceremony marking the completion of renovations to Via’s Halifax station.

Péloquin also noted that last year was the 120th anniversary of The Ocean — the train from Montreal to Halifax inaugurated in July 1904.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The CEO says the federal government has committed to renewing the corporation’s entire Canadian fleet within ten years.

And in the interim, Péloquin says there are plans to refurbish stainless steel cars that are being retired in Central Canada for use in the Atlantic region.

But Péloquin says he doesn’t know yet whether the refurbished cars will be enough to restore daily service to the Halifax-Montreal line, which currently runs three times a week.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2025.