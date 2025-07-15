10 more Ontario Beer Stores set to close amid changing alcohol landscape

Send this page to someone via email

The Beer Store has announced it is closing another 10 stores across Ontario by September, after already announcing the closure of dozens of other stores so far this year.

The most recent list of stores includes two locations in Toronto, one in Ottawa, one in Hamilton, one in Burlington, among other locations.

Last year, the Ford government followed through on a long-term promise to allow convenience stores, grocers and big box retailers to sell a range of alcoholic drinks, including beer.

The plan negotiated a break with The Beer Store, which had previously had an exclusive alcohol retail agreement with the province. It earmarked $225 million for the chain, including measures to reduce store closures.

Under the agreement with the government, at least 300 Beer Store locations must remain open until the end of 2025. After that, there will be no restrictions on shutdowns.

Story continues below advertisement

Here is a list of the 10 stores set to close by Sept. 14, 2025:

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

2020 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 6M6

3322 5 Hwy. #17, Deep River, ON K0J 1P0

229 Dundurn St. S, Hamilton, ON L8P 4K8

12334 Hwy. #41, PO Box 17, Northbrook, ON K0H 2G0

1910 St. Laurent Blvd., Ottawa, ON K1G 1A4

Erie St. S, #21 Hwy, Ridgetown, ON N0P 2C0

4479 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2N7

Lookout 41 Front St, Sioux Lookout, ON P8T 1A3

636 Greenwood Ave., Toronto, ON M4J 4B2

4681 Hwy # 7, Unionville, ON L3R 1M6

“The retail market for beer is changing in Ontario and for The Beer Store that means making the difficult decision to close some retail locations,” said Ozzie Ahmed, VP of Retail. “This is not an easy decision and not one we make lightly.”

The Beer Store had already previously announced four stores would close by June 15, another 11 stores by July 6, then nine more stores by July 20, an additional 10 stores by August 10, and 10 more stores by August 24, as well as the 10 stores just announced by September 14. The latest closures will take the number of shuttered Beer Stores past 80.

It also noted they encourage customers to continue returning empties. More than 1.6 billion alcohol containers were processed at its locations annually.

All grocery stores that sell alcohol will be required to accept the return of empties and refund customer deposits starting on Jan. 1, 2026 as part of provincial regulations, the Beer Store said.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Global News’ Isaac Callan