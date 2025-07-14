Country Thunder sees a muddy end to the 4-day music festival

Country Thunder has now come and gone from Craven, Sask., with mostly clear skies and sunshine throughout the four-day festival.
However, rain crept in Sunday night turning much of the campground into a mud slide.
Thousands of campers had to trudge through thick sludge to clean up their sites and head back home.
Katherine Ludwig has the full details of what the cleanup day looked like in the video above.
