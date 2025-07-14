Menu

Canada

Country Thunder sees a muddy end to the 4-day music festival

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted July 14, 2025 6:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Country Thunder sees a muddy end to the four-day festival'
Country Thunder sees a muddy end to the four-day festival
WATCH: Thousands of campers at Country Thunder woke up to rain, wet grounds, and thick mud as they began cleaning up their campsites to leave the four-day festival.
Country Thunder has now come and gone from Craven, Sask., with mostly clear skies and sunshine throughout the four-day festival.

However, rain crept in Sunday night turning much of the campground into a mud slide.

Thousands of campers had to trudge through thick sludge to clean up their sites and head back home.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details of what the cleanup day looked like in the video above.

