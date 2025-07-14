Toronto police arrest suspect in murder of 2 Etobicoke women

Send this page to someone via email

Almost a year after they started searching, police officers in Toronto say they have arrested a man and charged him with the alleged murder of two women in Etobicoke.

On Aug. 23, 2024, Toronto police were called to a home in the area of Sheldon and Silvercrest avenues for a wellness check, which quickly escalated.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police entered the home that day, where they said they found two women “beyond help.”

They were 60-year-old Sharon Fraser and Colleen Fraser, 82, both of Toronto. At the time, several neighbours told Global News they were related.

At the time, police said they believed the suspect was Joseph Ayala. He was described as wearing cowboy boots and a “cowboy-style jacket.”

Ayala was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

— with a file from Global News’ Joe Scarpelli