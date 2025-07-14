Toronto police arrest suspect in murder of 2 Etobicoke women

Almost a year after they started searching, police officers in Toronto say they have arrested a man and charged him with the alleged murder of two women in Etobicoke.
On Aug. 23, 2024, Toronto police were called to a home in the area of Sheldon and Silvercrest avenues for a wellness check, which quickly escalated.
Police entered the home that day, where they said they found two women “beyond help.”
They were 60-year-old Sharon Fraser and Colleen Fraser, 82, both of Toronto. At the time, several neighbours told Global News they were related.
At the time, police said they believed the suspect was Joseph Ayala. He was described as wearing cowboy boots and a “cowboy-style jacket.”
Ayala was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.
— with a file from Global News’ Joe Scarpelli
