Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police homicide unit to provide update on Etobicoke situation

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 23, 2024 5:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News at 5:30 Toronto: August 16, 2024'
Global News at 5:30 Toronto: August 16, 2024
WATCH: Global News at 5:30 Toronto: August 16, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police’s homicide unit will provide an update this evening from an Etobicoke area that has had a large officer presence since around midday on Friday.

Investigators said they were called to the area of Sheldon Avenue and Silvercrest Avenue before 1 p.m., noting a large police presence came after the initial call.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a post on social media, the force said Det. Sgt. Jason Davis, from the Toronto police homicide unit, would provide an update from the address around 6 p.m.

Trending Now

“More info to follow when available,” police wrote.

More to come…

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices