Video link
Headline link
Fire

Prince Albert National Park under wildfire emergency advisory

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted July 14, 2025 6:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Prince Albert National Park gets wildfire emergency advisory'
Prince Albert National Park gets wildfire emergency advisory
WATCH: The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said the Buhl fire has entered the northeast corner of the park and is 35.5 km from the town of Waskesiu as of Monday afternoon.
A wildfire has entered the northeast corner of Prince Albert National Park. Parks Canada has issued a wildfire emergency advisory alert for the area, telling people to stay away if they can.

In a wildfire update on Monday, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said the Buhl fire has entered the northeast corner of the park and is 35.5 km from the town of Waskesiu as of Monday afternoon.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Residents and visitors are under a pre-evacuation alert and are asked to be prepared to leave if necessary.

In an update, the park said it is “accepting reservation cancellations during the current pre-evacuation alert with waived cancellation fees. Please call the Visitor Centre at 1-306-663-4522 to cancel your reservation.”

Check out the video above for the full story.

