Prince Albert National Park under wildfire emergency advisory

A wildfire has entered the northeast corner of Prince Albert National Park. Parks Canada has issued a wildfire emergency advisory alert for the area, telling people to stay away if they can.
In a wildfire update on Monday, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said the Buhl fire has entered the northeast corner of the park and is 35.5 km from the town of Waskesiu as of Monday afternoon.
Residents and visitors are under a pre-evacuation alert and are asked to be prepared to leave if necessary.
In an update, the park said it is “accepting reservation cancellations during the current pre-evacuation alert with waived cancellation fees. Please call the Visitor Centre at 1-306-663-4522 to cancel your reservation.”
