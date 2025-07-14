Torrential rains: Montreal calls on Quebec to expand flood compensation

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal’s mayor says the province must expand its disaster compensation program in the wake of torrential rainfall over the weekend that flooded many homes.

Up to 100 millimetres of rain fell on the Montreal area on Sunday, leading to flash flooding and power outages.

Mayor Valérie Plante visited a hard-hit sector of the city and said provincial compensation rules have to be reviewed.

Residents are only eligible for compensation if flood damage is the result of a nearby overflowing waterway, or of a sewer backup from the overflow of a nearby waterway.

Last year, the body that represents Montreal and its suburbs called on the province to expand compensation to flood victims whose homes aren’t close to waterways.

Plante says the provincial program should offer the same protection to cities as it does to rural areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2025.