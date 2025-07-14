‘Insult to injury’: Ontario man left in coma after alleged impaired crash

The father of a 21-year-old Bolton, Ont., man left in a coma after being critically injured in a four-car collision caused by an alleged impaired driver, with five prior convictions for DUIs and three separate driving bans, is upset the accused has been released on bail.

“You know that term, ‘insult to injury?’ We really felt it that day because we were like, ‘How can this happen?'” said Riz Arshad, the father, in an interview with Global News outside Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Monday.

The crash originally happened on July 5, and Arshad, along with his wife and three other children, has been at their son Gabriel’s bedside for the past nine days.

He said his shock has turned to anger since two police officers walked into his backyard on the evening of July 5 to tell him his son was involved in a collision.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve done my fair share of crying, and I’ve done my fair share of yelling, to be honest. It’s emotional. I’m devastated, to be honest with you. We’ve had many, many plans, and they’ve all changed. Our lives have changed completely,” said Arshad.

Gabriel was driving southbound on Highway 50 through the intersection of Coleraine Drive around 4:15 pm when, according to his father, he was struck by a small transport van that allegedly ran a red light.

“He had the right of way, and unfortunately, the individual ran a red light from my understanding at a reasonable rate of speed, and he t-boned him, more or less into the guard rail,” said Arshad.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Gabriel was rushed to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, where he remains in intensive care in critical condition.

“He’s in a coma. He’s maybe having a surgery as we speak to be honest. He’s got a broken femur, he’s got a crushed pelvis, he’s got internal damage that took them three different surgeries to repair, a broken clavicle and severe head trauma. He hasn’t woken up yet. We do see a little bit of movement now, which is reassuring, but he hasn’t woken up yet,” said Arshad.

Arshad is confident his son, who coaches soccer and has dreams of working as a plumber, will pull through. “Really, we don’t have any prognosis, we’re just told it’s going to be a long stay at the hospital,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re hopeful. I know my son is in there and I’m taking him home, but we’re not sure how long this is going to take.”

Fifty-eight-year-old Koushal Kasiram of Mississauga has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm, driving with excess blood alcohol and three counts of prohibited driving.

Arshad said he was in shock when he learned Kasiram was released on bail again in relation to this latest collision, despite having five prior convictions for impaired driving and having three separate lifetime driving bans.

Peel police said one of the conditions of Kasiram’s release is that he is prohibited from driving.

“I can’t believe it. I’m not sure in the five previous cases how much time he’s done or if he’s done any, but it’s shocking, it’s disappointing to be honest, that’s our justice system,” said Arshad.

Gabriel’s sister has taken to Facebook and is encouraging people to write to the Crown attorney’s office in Brampton to express concern about the bail decision.

“Mention you’re concerned about the release of Koushal Kasiram. Emphasize the seriousness of impaired driving and its impact. Urge the Crown to seek stricter bail conditions or reconsideration,” wrote Bethany Arshad.

A GoFundMe has also been organized to help the Arshad family cover rising medical and legal expenses.

Story continues below advertisement

“Help us give Gabriel the chance to heal, to hope, and to return to the life that was stolen from him far too soon,” Amira Arshad, Gabriel’s sister, who is organizing the online fundraiser, wrote.

Gabriel’s father said he is grateful for the support from the community. So far, more than $34,000 has been raised.

Kasiram is due back in court on Aug. 11.