Kerry Sim, formally Kelly Ellard, has day parole revoked due to recent behaviour

Kerry Sim, formerly known as Kelly Ellard, has had her day parole revoked in connection with the death of Reena Virk in 1997.

The Parole Board of Canada reviewed Sim’s case and decided to suspend her day parole in June after reviewing her recent behaviour and habits.

These included Sim’s threatening behaviour towards staff at her community residential facility as well as failing to comply with the facility’s rules.

Sim also took non-prescribed medication from another inmate.

“Despite the interventions available to you within the institution, awareness of the rules regarding taking medication not prescribed to you, and knowing the risks involved, you demonstrated you continue to have significant deficits in managing the risk related to poor emotions management, substance misuse, and negative associates,” the Parole Board documents read.

Sim, who has two children, said she needed to continue her day parole in order to see and care for her kids.

“The Board finds your very recent decision to accept non-prescribed medication from another inmate despite being aware of the inherit risks, and apparent attempt to justify or minimize this concern, further detracts from the manageability of your risk in the community,” the Board writes.

“Despite the time you have had for self-reflection since returning to custody, the Board finds you continue to engage in behaviours and thinking that contributed to your suspension and are related to your risk to reoffend.”

Sim was first granted day parole in 2017. It was extended in October before she was arrested in January for breaching her parole conditions.

Virk was only 14 years old when she was killed in Saanich.

