Canada

Federal envoy urges Ontario to act on antisemitism in its public schools

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2025 2:47 pm
1 min read
Shots fired at Toronto Jewish girls’ school for 3rd time this year: police
Dec. 2024: Shots fired at Toronto Jewish girls' school for 3rd time in 2024 – Dec 20, 2024
Canada’s special envoy on antisemitism says Ontario needs to take seriously incidents of anti-Jewish bigotry targeted at students in public schools.

Deborah Lyons commissioned a survey of nearly 600 Jewish parents, and found hundreds of children were subjected to incidents including antisemitic bullying and blame for the carnage of Israel’s military conduct in the Gaza Strip.

Families reported incidents such as children chanting Nazi slogans and giving salutes, and teachers telling students that Israel does not exist.

The survey logged 781 incidents that it deemed antisemitic, including discussions on the Middle East that went beyond forceful criticism of Israel.

Lyons’ office approached various Jewish groups asking for them to promote the survey, and heard form families who have moved their children to other schools or removed markers of Jewish identity.

The report marks a rare move of federal rapporteurs singling out issues outside of Ottawa’s jurisdiction.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

