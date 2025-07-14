Porter Airlines cabin crew files application to certify union: CUPE

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Canadian Union of Public Employees says cabin crew at Porter Airlines have filed a union certification application with the Canada Industrial Relations Board.

The union would represent about 1,200 cabin crew at the airline.

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

CUPE national secretary-treasurer Candace Rennick says Porter is an amazing Canadian success story and the cabin crew deserve to share in that success.

CUPE already represents 18,500 cabin crew at other airlines across the country including Air Canada and WestJet.

Porter started flying in 2006 based at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport on the city’s waterfront.

It has grown to offer service across North America.