Canada

Canada

Porter Airlines cabin crew files application to certify union: CUPE

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2025 1:03 pm
1 min read
The Canadian Union of Public Employees says cabin crew at Porter Airlines have filed a union certification application with the Canada Industrial Relations Board.

The union would represent about 1,200 cabin crew at the airline.

CUPE national secretary-treasurer Candace Rennick says Porter is an amazing Canadian success story and the cabin crew deserve to share in that success.

CUPE already represents 18,500 cabin crew at other airlines across the country including Air Canada and WestJet.

Porter started flying in 2006 based at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport on the city’s waterfront.

It has grown to offer service across North America.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

