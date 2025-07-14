Porter Airlines cabin crew files application to certify union: CUPE

The Canadian Union of Public Employees says cabin crew at Porter Airlines have filed a union certification application with the Canada Industrial Relations Board.
The union would represent about 1,200 cabin crew at the airline.
Get weekly money news
CUPE national secretary-treasurer Candace Rennick says Porter is an amazing Canadian success story and the cabin crew deserve to share in that success.
CUPE already represents 18,500 cabin crew at other airlines across the country including Air Canada and WestJet.
Porter started flying in 2006 based at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport on the city’s waterfront.
It has grown to offer service across North America.
- 4-year-old found dead after drowning at Ontario farm pond, police say
- Toronto-area under heat wave, poor air quality warning from wildfire smoke
- Ontario man charged with impaired operation after young adult falls off boat, dies
- Hamilton police identify 17-year-old suspect in ‘brazen’ daytime shooting
Comments