Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Surrey

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 14, 2025 1:07 pm
1 min read
A child has died after being struck by a vehicle in Surrey. View image in full screen
A child has died after being struck by a vehicle in Surrey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A child was killed on Sunday evening after they were struck by a vehicle in Surrey, B.C.

Surrey police officers were called to 138 Street and 64 Avenue just after 8 p.m., along with paramedics.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said that despite life-saving efforts, the child died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is co-operating with police.

Trending Now

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage is asked to call the Surrey Police Service.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices