Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Surrey

A child was killed on Sunday evening after they were struck by a vehicle in Surrey, B.C.

Surrey police officers were called to 138 Street and 64 Avenue just after 8 p.m., along with paramedics.

Police said that despite life-saving efforts, the child died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is co-operating with police.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage is asked to call the Surrey Police Service.