Crime

Hamilton police identify 17-year-old suspect in ‘brazen’ daytime shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2025 12:11 pm
Image from the scene on July 11, 2025. View image in full screen
Image from the scene on July 11, 2025. Enzo Arimini / Global News
Hamilton police say they’ve identified a suspect in what they’ve described as a brazen daytime shooting in the city’s downtown core.

Police say a 17-year-old boy is wanted for charges of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

They allege the teen opened fire on a group of three people in the area of King Street East and James Street North on Friday, sending a man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police allege he then shot 26-year-old Belinda Sarkodie, who was declared dead at the scene.

Police say Sarkodie had immigrated to Canada from Ghana in 2024, and they do not believe there was any connection between her or the man who was shot.

Police say the public is urged not to approach the teen if they see him, but ask that people who see him or know of his wherabouts contact them.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

