Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Canada’s obesity rates rose faster during pandemic than prior 11 years

By Hannah Alberga The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2025 7:39 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Understanding Obesity: Breaking myths and stigma'
Understanding Obesity: Breaking myths and stigma
RELATED: Understanding Obesity: Breaking myths and stigma – Mar 5, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A new report says the prevalence of obesity increased faster during the COVID-19 pandemic than it did over the course of more than a decade beforehand, specifically in young adults.

The research published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal looked at obesity rates over a 15-year period based on the body mass index of almost 750,000 people who were 18 or older.

Researchers say they saw an increase of about eight per cent over the first 11 years of the study, from 2009 to 2020, compared to an increase of more than 1 percentage point a year between 2020 and 2023.

That’s about twice the pre-pandemic rate of increase.

Laura Anderson, the study’s author and an associate professor at McMaster University, says these findings suggest public health restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic may have had an impact on obesity rates.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: 745 million children projected to have overweight or obesity by 2025, study says'
Health Matters: 745 million children projected to have overweight or obesity by 2025, study says

Anderson says there was a “steep increase” in obesity rates among young adults, particularly young females, who showed an increase of 4.7 per cent between 2020 and 2023 in the youngest age group.

Trending Now
Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Dr. Mélanie Henderson, a pediatric endocrinologist and researcher at the CHU Sainte-Justine, says the closure of gyms, extracurricular programs, schools and workplaces led to an absence of structure, extra screen time and closer proximity to the fridge.

“It was kind of the perfect storm,” says Henderson, who had no connection to the study. She adds that adolescence is a vulnerable time that could have made younger adults more susceptible to pandemic conditions.

The study also suggests that stress related to changes in job status or caregiving may have led to weight gain for some.

But it also says further study is needed to better understand the causes and how they can be prevented in the future.

Story continues below advertisement

Henderson says the first step is creating policies that ensure health-care services are available to treat and manage obesity.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices