Toronto-area under heat wave, poor air quality warning from wildfire smoke

Environment Canada has placed Toronto, and the surrounding GTA, under both a heat wave and a poor air quality warning due to wildfire smoke.

The alerts were issued early Monday by the weather agency.

It said smoke from forest fires over northern Ontario move into the area is causing the air quality to deteriorate.

The poor air quality is expected to persist Monday into Tuesday.

“During heavy smoke conditions, everyone’s health is at risk regardless of their age or health status. Limit time outdoors. Reschedule or cancel outdoor sports, activities and events,” Environment Canada said.

Environment Canada said smoke from wildfires in forests and grasslands can be a major source of air pollution for people in Canada.

Meanwhile, Toronto is also under a heat warning as a prolonged period of extreme heat and humidity continues.

Daytime highs are expected to reach as high as 32 C, with humidex values of 35 to 40, the weather agency said.

Overnight lows of 19 C to 23 C will provide little relief from the warm temperatures. The heat wave is expected to continue until Thursday, Environment Canada said.

“A shift in the weather pattern late this week will likely end this multi-day period of heat and humidity Thursday night,” the alert read.