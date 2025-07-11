Air quality concerns delay kickoff between Saskatchewan Roughriders, Calgary Stampeders

Send this page to someone via email

Friday night’s game between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders has been pushed back due to smoke from the ongoing wildfires in northern Saskatchewan.

On social media, the Roughriders confirmed they and the CFL have “been monitoring the Air Quality in and around Mosaic Stadium ahead of tonight’s game against the Calgary Stampeders.”

After a short delay to kickoff was decided upon at 7:45 p.m. to allow conditions to improve, the CFL confirmed that air quality had not improved enough for players to take the field.

According to the league and the Roughriders in a second update, once conditions are suitable for players to return to the field for warmups then kickoff would take place 30 minutes later.

All tickets purchased for Friday’s game are still valid and no further action is required by fans, according to the club.

The Roughriders sit first place in the CFL’s West Division with a 4-0 record and will have starting quarterback Trevor Harris back under centre after missing the team’s last game against the B.C. Lions due to a head injury.