Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Air quality concerns delay kickoff between Saskatchewan Roughriders, Calgary Stampeders

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted July 11, 2025 8:51 pm
1 min read
A Saskatchewan Roughriders helmet is shown at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, on Friday, May 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
A Saskatchewan Roughriders helmet is shown at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, on Friday, May 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Friday night’s game between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders has been pushed back due to smoke from the ongoing wildfires in northern Saskatchewan.

On social media, the Roughriders confirmed they and the CFL have “been monitoring the Air Quality in and around Mosaic Stadium ahead of tonight’s game against the Calgary Stampeders.”

After a short delay to kickoff was decided upon at 7:45 p.m. to allow conditions to improve, the CFL confirmed that air quality had not improved enough for players to take the field.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

According to the league and the Roughriders in a second update, once conditions are suitable for players to return to the field for warmups then kickoff would take place 30 minutes later.

Click to play video: 'Teeing up the Saskatchewan Roughriders clash with Calgary'
Teeing up the Saskatchewan Roughriders clash with Calgary
Trending Now

All tickets purchased for Friday’s game are still valid and no further action is required by fans, according to the club.

Story continues below advertisement

The Roughriders sit first place in the CFL’s West Division with a 4-0 record and will have starting quarterback Trevor Harris back under centre after missing the team’s last game against the B.C. Lions due to a head injury.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices