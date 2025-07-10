B.C. health minister to provide live update on measles in the province

See more sharing options

B.C.’s health minister is expected to provide an update on Thursday on measles cases in the province.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says that as of Monday, there have been 99 reported measles cases in B.C., so far this year, but only one remains active.

Of those 99 cases, 71 were located in the Northern Health region.

In comparison, Ontario has reported more than 1,900 confirmed cases since October, and Alberta has had more than 1,200 infections since March.

Health experts have expressed concerns that summer events and travel could increase case counts of the highly contagious virus.

This story will be updated following the live press conference at 11 a.m. PT.