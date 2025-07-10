Menu

Canada

Canadian trips back from the U.S. plummet again amid trade war: StatCan

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted July 10, 2025 12:15 pm
2 min read
European, Canadian cities popular destinations for summer travel: Pearson airport
Canada's largest airport is in the midst of its busiest travel season of the year with European and Canadian cities the most popular destinations this year. Jaden Lee-Lincoln has more on some travel tips to make sure your trip through Pearson goes smoothly.
For the sixth straight month, Canadians are taking fewer trips to the United States compared to last year, according to the latest data.

That new data also shows many are considering alternative destinations as the trade war continues to sour the sentiment of some travellers.

Statistics Canada released a report analyzing traveller trends based on the number of international arrivals for the month of June 2025 compared to a year prior, and although it showed an overall decline in the number of trips abroad by Canadians, that was mainly due to a steep drop in Canadians residents returning from the U.S.

In June, the total number of Canadian-residents returning from the U.S. by automobile totalled 1.3 million — a decline of more than 33 per cent compared to June of last year.

For those that returned from the U.S. by air, Statistics Canada reports a total in June of 363,900 — that’s down more than 22 per cent compared to the same month in 2024 according to the agency.

The trade war, sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, has left many Canadians feeling less inclined to travel south of the border as the latest polling shows the majority see the U.S. as a top threat.

Click to play video: 'Maine businesses impacted by cross-border political tensions with Canada'
Maine businesses impacted by cross-border political tensions with Canada
Canadians may be travelling less to the U.S., but many are still willing to travel in general.

The report from Statistics Canada shows overseas destinations are potentially seeming more appealing to Canadian travellers. In June, the number of Canadians returning by air from destinations other than the U.S. increased by 7.3 per cent compared to June of 2024, and totalled 876,800.

The idea that there is a growing demand from Canadians looking to travel by air to places other than the U.S. is consistent with data from airlines as well, with Europe being one of the most popular options.

Canadians looking for alternative travel destinations to the U.S. may not be able to go by air, so many might be taking advantage of incentives to explore more domestic travel options, where automobiles are the best choice of transportation.

This year, the federal government introduced the Canada Strong Pass, which gives many Canadians admission for free or at a reduced cost to places like national parks, galleries and museums, as well as campgrounds.

The pass also offers younger Canadians and children free or reduced fares on Via Rail.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

