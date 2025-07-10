Menu

Crime

Halifax police shoot armed man after overnight standoff in west-end home

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 10, 2025 11:42 am
1 min read
Halifax police say they shot a man who had barricaded himself with a woman for hours inside a west end home.
Halifax police say they shot a man who had barricaded himself with a woman for hours inside a west end home. Ella MacDonald
Halifax police say they shot an armed man Thursday morning who had barricaded himself with a woman inside a west-end home for more than 12 hours.

The man was transported to hospital with serious injuries, according to Halifax Regional Police.

Officers responded Wednesday just before 7 p.m. to a home on Arlington Avenue. Police say a woman who was known to the man was also inside the home.

The public was asked to stay away and power was shut off in the area.

“Throughout the night, the man made threats towards police. Crisis negotiators worked with the man to try to de-escalate the situation. The Emergency Response Team was deployed,” Halifax Regional Police said in a Thursday update.

“At approximately 7:10 a.m., the man pointed a firearm at police. In response, police shot the man.”

Halifax police say they shot an armed man Thursday morning who had barricaded himself with a woman inside a west end home for more than 12 hours.
On Thursday morning, Halifax police shot an armed man who had barricaded himself with a woman inside a west-end home for more than 12 hours, police say. Ella MacDonald/Global News
Police go on to say the woman was taken out of the home at around 8:30 a.m. and treated by EHS for non-life-threatening injuries.

About five minutes later, the man was taken into custody.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing and charges are anticipated. As well, a “police presence” is expected the rest of the day in the area.

Halifax Regional Police has referred the incident to the Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates all serious incidents involving police.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

