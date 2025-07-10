Halifax police shoot armed man after overnight standoff in west-end home

Halifax police say they shot an armed man Thursday morning who had barricaded himself with a woman inside a west-end home for more than 12 hours.
The man was transported to hospital with serious injuries, according to Halifax Regional Police.
Officers responded Wednesday just before 7 p.m. to a home on Arlington Avenue. Police say a woman who was known to the man was also inside the home.
The public was asked to stay away and power was shut off in the area.
“Throughout the night, the man made threats towards police. Crisis negotiators worked with the man to try to de-escalate the situation. The Emergency Response Team was deployed,” Halifax Regional Police said in a Thursday update.
Get breaking National news
“At approximately 7:10 a.m., the man pointed a firearm at police. In response, police shot the man.”
Police go on to say the woman was taken out of the home at around 8:30 a.m. and treated by EHS for non-life-threatening injuries.
About five minutes later, the man was taken into custody.
Police said that the investigation is ongoing and charges are anticipated. As well, a “police presence” is expected the rest of the day in the area.
Halifax Regional Police has referred the incident to the Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates all serious incidents involving police.
- Teen charged in horrific attack on Ontario child police initially attributed to an animal
- 3 people targeted in ‘serious assault’ at Calgary Stampede, police say
- Quadeville attack: ‘A miracle’ Ontario child survived brutal assault, police say
- RCMP arrest alleged ringleader of massive $21M grandparent scam
Comments