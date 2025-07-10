‘I was denied’: Mother of Halifax homicide victim turned down for federal benefit

Send this page to someone via email

When Devon Marsman‘s mother found out there was a federal government benefit available for parents of young victims of crime, she was relieved.

Theresa Gray has committed to being at every court appearance for the five people charged in connection with her 16-year-old son’s homicide.

And even before charges were laid, she had taken time off to search for Devon, resulting in hours of missed work she could barely afford.

“I’m a hair stylist and a manager of my shop, so I lost like days (worth of) pay, I lost days (worth of) tips. And I searched three years,” she said.

Devon went missing in February 2022. In September 2024, Halifax Regional Police announced his death was considered a homicide and began laying charges.

Human remains were found that summer and sent to the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service for identification.

In February of this year, investigators confirmed the remains belonged to Devon.

In total, five people were charged in connection with Devon’s death, including his cousin.

Now, with four trials set to begin in 2026 and 2027, Gray says she needs the extra income more than ever.

“I figured closer to the trials, then I would apply for the benefit, and most of the trials will be a month long or longer,” she explained.

“And then I got a letter saying I was denied.”

View image in full screen Theresa Gray holds up a letter from the federal government informing her that her application for the Canadian Benefit for Parents of Young Victims of Crime was denied. Ella MacDonald/Global News

In their letter, the federal government says Gray waited too long to apply for the Canadian Benefit for Parents of Young Victims of Crime.

Global News reached out to Employment and Social Development Canada, which is responsible for administering the benefit.

A spokesperson reiterated the program’s eligibility criteria.

“The benefit provides eligible parents with payments of $500 per week, for a maximum of 35 weeks over a period of 156 weeks (three years),” the media relations spokesperson, Maja Stefanovska, wrote.

“All 35 weeks of payments must be paid within 156 weeks (three years) of the death or disappearance of the child.”

But Gray points out that while three years have indeed passed since Devon’s 2022 disappearance, she didn’t receive confirmation he was the victim of crime until his remains were discovered last year.

“Three years have already passed since 2022, but in 2022 I didn’t know anything of the outcome of Devon. I mean he was missing, but I didn’t know he was already murdered,” she said.

Nevertheless, the government has chosen the date he went missing rather than the date on his death certificate to determine Gray’s eligibility for the benefit.

“(The death certificate) didn’t state he was deceased until Aug. 30, 2024. So that’s definitely not three years,” she said.

She has plans to appeal the decision, but if she is denied a second time, she’ll be left struggling to pay the bills and provide for her daughter while keeping her resolve to attend the trial dates.

“I don’t think there should be a guideline or a timeline. Three years is not bringing a child back — at all. And it’s going to take more than three years to get through our justice system,” she said.