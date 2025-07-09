Menu

Barbie introduces doll with Type 1 diabetes and a pink glucose monitor

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted July 9, 2025 3:26 pm
3 min read
A new Barbie is making waves after a big reveal this week. As health reporter Katherine Ward explains, it marks another step by toy company Mattel to make their dolls representative of the people who love them.
Mattel is aiming to expand on inclusivity by introducing a new Barbie with Type 1 diabetes.

In an announcement Tuesday, Mattel said it had partnered with Breakthrough T1D — a Type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization formerly known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — to ensure that the design of the doll “truly captures the community.”

That includes accessories that “accurately reflect the medical equipment” people with Type 1 diabetes may need, the California-based company said.

The new Barbie wears a continuous glucose monitor on her arm, which is a device used to track blood sugar levels. She is also holding a phone displaying an accompanying app for the CGM and has an insulin pump attached to her waist.

The doll carries a blue purse that can be used to hold other essential supplies or snacks on the go. Her fashion choice is also notable — she sports a blue polka dot style, which is a nod to the global symbols for diabetes awareness.

This new doll “enables more children to see themselves reflected in Barbie,” Mattel wrote Tuesday, and is part of the company’s wider Fashionistas line committed to inclusivity.

“Introducing a Barbie doll with Type 1 diabetes marks an important step in our commitment to inclusivity and representation,” said Krista Berger, senior vice-president of Barbie and global head of dolls.

“Barbie helps shape children’s early perceptions of the world, and by reflecting medical conditions like T1D, we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love.”

Click to play video: 'Canadian man wraps up cross-country cycling fundraiser for diabetes research'
Canadian man wraps up cross-country cycling fundraiser for diabetes research
Emily Mazreku, director of marketing strategy at Breakthrough T1D, added that “visibility matters for everyone facing Type 1 diabetes.”

And as a mother who lives with Type 1 diabetes, Mazreku added, “it means everything to have Barbie helping the world see T1D and the incredible people who live with it.”

Supermodel Kate Moss’s daughter Lila was honoured with her own one-of-a-kind doll.

Lila, 22, has been very open about her diabetes diagnosis and shared her excitement for the launch of the new doll.

“Honoured to have a one-of-a kind Type 1 diabetic Barbie version of me to celebrate the launch of the first T1D Barbie,” she wrote on Instagram.

“This has been such a special project to be a part of, I hope this can encourage anyone living with Type 1 to not be afraid of wearing their pump proudly and that it helps to raise awareness on why we have them and what they do for us.”

Trending Now

According to Diabetes Canada, Type 1 diabetes is a condition in which the pancreas does not produce any insulin. Insulin is an important hormone that helps your body control the level of glucose (sugar) in your blood.

Diabetes Canada says Type 1 diabetes generally develops in childhood or adolescence, but can also develop in adulthood. People with Type 1 need to inject insulin or use an insulin pump to ensure their bodies have the right amount of insulin.

Breakthrough T1D Canada estimated that around 300,000 people were living with Type 1 diabetes in Canada in 2022 and suggested that the number was growing by 4.4 per cent each year.

Barbie’s new doll with Type 1 diabetes was also introduced at Breakthrough T1D’s 2025 Children’s Congress held in Washington, D.C., this week, where the organization is advocating for continued federal research funding.

Click to play video: 'Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair gets her own Barbie doll'
Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair gets her own Barbie doll
Mattel has previously introduced other dolls to the Fashionistas line, including its first doll with Down syndrome in 2023.

The company worked with the National Down Syndrome Society in the United States to make the doll, which has a shorter frame and longer torso than its other Barbies.

A Barbie doll with Down syndrome with light brown hair and wearing a colourful dress along with ankle braces View image in full screen
Doll maker Mattel has released a new Barbie with Down syndrome. Handout / Mattel

The doll’s face is also a rounder shape, and has almond-shaped eyes, smaller ears and a flat nasal bridge, Mattel said.

“The doll’s palms even include a single line, a characteristic often associated with those with Down’s syndrome,” Mattel said.

With files from The Associated Press and Reuters

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

