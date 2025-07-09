Menu

Video link
Headline link
Health

As summer travel gets underway, Alberta has highest measles cases per capita in North America

By Hannah Alberga The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2025 12:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health experts warn of risks that large gatherings could pose to some Albertans during measles outbreak'
Health experts warn of risks that large gatherings could pose to some Albertans during measles outbreak
RELATED VIDEO (From July 4, 2025): The first weekend of the Calgary Stampede is just one of many big gatherings taking place in Alberta this summer. But with measles cases rising in the province, some health experts are warning certain people to think twice before attending such events. Erik Bay reports.
Alberta has the most measles cases in North America on a per-capita basis, worrying experts who say summer events could push case counts even higher.

The province’s former chief medical officers of health Dr. Mark Joffe says that’s twice the rate of confirmed cases in Ontario.

Ontario has been deemed Canada’s epicentre of the outbreak in absolute case numbers, reporting 1,910 confirmed infections since its outbreak began in October, but with a population three times the size as Alberta.

Alberta reported yesterday that 1,230 people have been infected with the highly contagious disease since March.

This comes as the province’s largest event, the Calgary Stampede, is underway, along with summer camps, families gatherings and interprovincial travel.

In the United States, there have been 1,288 confirmed measles cases this year according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest data.

Dr. James Talbot, another former chief medical officer of health in Alberta, says the province has even outpaced India on a per-capita basis, which has approximately 10,000 measle cases, but a population of 1.4 million.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Concern over measles spreading within Canada this summer'
Health Matters: Concern over measles spreading within Canada this summer

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

