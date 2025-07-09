Menu

Entertainment

‘What is a mayor?’: Winnipeg’s Gillingham gets shout-out on ‘Jeopardy!’

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 9, 2025 11:14 am
1 min read
Vancouver man wins ‘Jeopardy!’
RELATED: A 27-year-old Vancouver man will be back on prime-time TV Wednesday night as a contestant on ‘Jeopardy!' Brendan Liaw fulfilled a childhood dream of competing on the evening game show. But as Angela Jung reports, he has now exceeded it by winning – May 21, 2025
Winnipeg’s mayor was the subject of some unexpected attention on a popular U.S. game show Tuesday night.

Scott Gillingham was mentioned by name in an episode of Jeopardy! in a clue under the ‘Honorifics’ category.

“In Canada, His or Her Worship is for people with this government job, like Scott Gillingham of Winnipeg and Surrey, B.C.’s Brenda Locke,” was the clue on the quiz game.

None of the contestants gave the correct answer: “What is a mayor?”

Instead, the contestants guessed the clue was referencing an MP or a minister.

In a social media post, Gillingham said he enjoyed being featured as a clue on the show.

“I’ll take ‘Unexpected Jeopardy! cameos’ for $400, Ken,” the mayor wrote on Instagram.

“What a fun surprise to be featured in a clue on today’s @jeopardy episode.”

