Vernon, B.C. meat shop broken into, inventory, cash stolen

An overnight break-in has Vernon, B.C. meat shop owner Stuart McKnight wondering — where’s the beef?

McKnight arrived at Yankee Flats Meats Monday morning to find the front door kicked in, cash missing and inventory gone.

“Somebody kicked in our front door and came in, entered the premises and sort of helped themselves to some of our stuff,” McKnight said.

About $500 in cash and another $500 worth of meat were taken, along with damage to the property.

The shop opened last year and moved just six months ago — only a block away in downtown Vernon. In that short time, it’s already weathered two break-ins.

“It almost comes with the territory, unfortunately. We love being part of the local retail community, but there’s a dark side downtown where you become a sitting target for people who just want to grab and go,” McKnight explained.

Between the two incidents, the store has lost a couple thousand dollars — no small hit for a local business already facing rising costs.

“The cost of retail and business is more expensive than it’s ever been, so this just adds to those expenses. It means we have to work a little harder and longer to get back on top,” McKnight said.

He also emphasized why supporting local matters.

“All of our meat — pork, chicken, beef, and lamb — comes from right around here. We get it straight to our customers, who really appreciate the work,” he said.

Meanwhile, the shop is looking to beef up security measures.

“We’re looking at getting more hardware and defenses against this kind of thing, but that’s more cost, so you have to weigh the trade-offs,” McKnight added.

Vernon RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been identified.