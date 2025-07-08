Stanley Park Train to remain closed for the rest of 2025

Send this page to someone via email

The Stanley Park Train will remain off the rails for the rest of 2025.

The train has not been operational since Dec. 13, when exhaust from one of its locomotives caused a driver to become ill and require medical attention.

At a Park Board meeting on Monday night, staff said they will explore a range of potential new and creative operating and business models for the railway site.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It is a popular site for the annual Vancouver firefighters’ Burn Fund charity, which has relied on the event in the past to raise money.

At this time, it has not been disclosed if that fundraiser will remain at that location.

As for the train, staff said that a preliminary analysis shows that “full renewal of the train and the ancillary buildings and amenities could require substantial capital investment. Alternative operating models, including some form of partnership or third-party operation, could lead to a revitalized, reimagined attraction that would reduce the reliance on tax dollars to return the site to operation.”

Story continues below advertisement

There will be a formal call for requests for expressions of interest beginning later this year.