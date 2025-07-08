Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Stanley Park Train to remain closed for the rest of 2025

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 8, 2025 5:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Future of the Stanley Park train called into question'
Future of the Stanley Park train called into question
RELATED: The Stanley Park train won't be back in business for Easter and its future remains uncertain. Vancouver Park Board GM Steve Jackson explains what's behind the ongoing operational problems. – Mar 18, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Stanley Park Train will remain off the rails for the rest of 2025.

The train has not been operational since Dec. 13, when exhaust from one of its locomotives caused a driver to become ill and require medical attention.

At a Park Board meeting on Monday night, staff said they will explore a range of potential new and creative operating and business models for the railway site.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It is a popular site for the annual Vancouver firefighters’ Burn Fund charity, which has relied on the event in the past to raise money.

At this time, it has not been disclosed if that fundraiser will remain at that location.

Trending Now

As for the train, staff said that a preliminary analysis shows that “full renewal of the train and the ancillary buildings and amenities could require substantial capital investment. Alternative operating models, including some form of partnership or third-party operation, could lead to a revitalized, reimagined attraction that would reduce the reliance on tax dollars to return the site to operation.”

Story continues below advertisement

There will be a formal call for requests for expressions of interest beginning later this year.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices