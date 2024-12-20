Stanley Park Bright Nights Train closed for remainder of the season

Send this page to someone via email

The Stanley Park Bright Nights Train will remain derailed for the remainder of the 2024 season.

The Vancouver Park Board said on Friday that following a safety incident last week, they have decided the train will not be able to return in time for the season.

On Dec. 13, exhaust from one of the train’s locomotives caused a driver to become ill and require medical attention.

Staff have not been able to find a solution that ensures staff are safe.

“We are very sorry to be delivering such disappointing news to the thousands of customers who were hoping to ride the Bright Nights Train throughout the holidays,” Steve Jackson, general manager of the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation, said in a statement.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We know what a beloved tradition and highlight the train is for so many families, however, the remaining dates left in the Bright Night calendar don’t leave us with enough time to make the necessary safety changes and regulatory sign-off to guarantee the safety of our staff.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:39 Stanley Park holiday train remains closed

The Park Board said all customers will be receiving automatic refunds and a promo code for discounted tickets to the Festival of Lights at VanDusen Botanical Garden.

The lights at the train plaza are still on display until Dec. 3. Admission is by donation and supports the Burn Fund’s survivor programs.