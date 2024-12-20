Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Stanley Park Bright Nights Train closed for remainder of the season

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 20, 2024 3:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Stanley Park Train incident sends worker to hospital'
Stanley Park Train incident sends worker to hospital
WATCH: The Stanley Park Train's annual Christmas event had only been running for two weeks when the Vancouver Park Board announced its clsoure due to a worker safety incident. As Alissa Thibault reports, that incident sent a worker to hospital after they were exposed to the train's exhaust fumes.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Stanley Park Bright Nights Train will remain derailed for the remainder of the 2024 season.

The Vancouver Park Board said on Friday that following a safety incident last week, they have decided the train will not be able to return in time for the season.

On Dec. 13, exhaust from one of the train’s locomotives caused a driver to become ill and require medical attention.

Staff have not been able to find a solution that ensures staff are safe.

“We are very sorry to be delivering such disappointing news to the thousands of customers who were hoping to ride the Bright Nights Train throughout the holidays,” Steve Jackson, general manager of the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation, said in a statement.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We know what a beloved tradition and highlight the train is for so many families, however, the remaining dates left in the Bright Night calendar don’t leave us with enough time to make the necessary safety changes and regulatory sign-off to guarantee the safety of our staff.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Stanley Park holiday train remains closed'
Stanley Park holiday train remains closed
Trending Now

The Park Board said all customers will be receiving automatic refunds and a promo code for discounted tickets to the Festival of Lights at VanDusen Botanical Garden.

The lights at the train plaza are still on display until Dec. 3. Admission is by donation and supports the Burn Fund’s survivor programs.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices