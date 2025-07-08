As heat waves become more common, air conditioning use is rising: StatCan

Send this page to someone via email

As heat waves become more common in certain parts of the country, Canadians are relying more and more on air conditioning and similar cooling equipment, says new Statistics Canada data.

The increasing frequency and intensity of heat waves is at least in part due to the changing climate, as experts have noted. This is also leading to heat waves in places that may not be as prepared, like was the case with the British Columbia heat dome in June 2021, which led to the deaths of 619 people.

The report from Statistics Canada shows that as of this year, 68 per cent of households use air conditioning and related methods like heat pumps to offset the summer heat.

That’s up from 64 per cent in 2021.

The usage of air conditioning varies by region, according to the report, with 83 per cent of households in Ontario reporting having an air conditioner, while British Columbia was the least likely with 45 per cent.

Statistics Canada says the contrast between regional use of air conditioning is likely due to the differences in regional climate. For instance, southern Ontario typically sees higher average summer temperatures than other regions in Canada, according to the agency citing historical environmental data.

This means that since British Columbia historically has summers that are less intense than southern Ontario, air conditioning may not be considered as necessary.

In the case of the 2021 heat wave, this meant that many suffered from the effects of extreme heat when temperatures soared as fewer residents had access to air conditioning in their homes.

Why don't more people have AC?

The simplest reason households may not have air conditioning units or other equipment is cost, with the hardware, installation and servicing, as well as consumption, adding up and weighing on budgets.

Statistics Canada says that in 2025, 82 per cent of households earning more than $150,000 per year before taxes reported having an air conditioner.

This means that even in cooler parts of the country where AC may not be considered as necessary as typically hotter regions, higher-income households are far more likely to invest in the equipment anyway.

Not all households have that option in their budgets. The report shows only 55 per cent of those households earning $50,000 per year before taxes had air conditioning readily available.

Those who owned their homes were also more likely to have air conditioning with 76 per cent versus 52 per cent of renters, according to the report.

In other cases, it may actually be the age of the building that explains why some households don’t have air conditioning. The report says 80 per cent of homes originally built after 2001 had air conditioners, while 58 per cent of homes built before 1960 did not.

Statistics Canada also describes how many users said they adopt various strategies to attempt to reduce energy consumption, save money, and even prolong the lifespan of their equipment.

For example, the agency says just over half of respondents reported regularly turning their air conditioner down or off when away from home for a week or longer, and in some cases even making adjustments when away for a weekend.

The report also described how among those aged 15 to 64 (noted as being “working aged”), 26 per cent reported adjusting or turning off their air conditioners while at work or school on a given day.

Who needs AC access?

In a separate report, Statistics Canada identifies four of what it calls “heat-vulnerable” population groups.

These include older adults, older adults who live alone, older adults with at least one health condition (i.e. high blood pressure, obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes), and older adults who live alone with at least one health condition.

Several provinces and service providers, as well as local community advocates across the country, are pushing to make air conditioning more financially accessible, and in some cases even a human right.

In British Columbia, BC Hydro announced last year that some low-income and vulnerable customers could apply to receive a free air conditioning unit.

A group called Climate Justice Edmonton is working to address the impacts of extreme heat on the health and safety of renters and is aiming to get more protections for those who can’t afford AC units.

In Ontario, the provincial government declared “access to cooling” as a human right.