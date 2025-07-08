Irving Shipbuilding faces charges of safety violations in Halifax worker’s 2024 death

Send this page to someone via email

Irving Shipbuilding is scheduled to enter a plea Oct. 1 on charges of violating workplace safety rules after an employee died last year at its Halifax site.

A lawyer for the family-owned company appeared in provincial court on Monday for arraignment on five counts of violating the Occupational Health and Safety Act on Feb. 19, 2024.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Jamie Knight died that day after he was struck by a piece of equipment during snow removal operations at the yard.

The province’s Labour Department laid charges alleging the company failed to create a safe work plan and a risk assessment for snow removal.

The department also alleges that the company did not ensure the snow removal equipment was used according to the manufacturer’s specifications, and failed to appoint a person to direct the machine’s movements.

Story continues below advertisement

Irving is building the Royal Canadian Navy’s new fleet at the company’s Halifax shipyard, with the next stage being construction of the River-class destroyers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2025.