Canada

Irving Shipbuilding faces charges of safety violations in Halifax worker’s 2024 death

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2025 12:02 pm
1 min read
Irving Shipbuilding was in court for an arraignment hearing on charges following a worker’s death. Most of the charges point to an alleged improper planning and foresight by the company when it comes to safely operating heavy machinery. Ella MacDonald reports.
Irving Shipbuilding is scheduled to enter a plea Oct. 1 on charges of violating workplace safety rules after an employee died last year at its Halifax site.

A lawyer for the family-owned company appeared in provincial court on Monday for arraignment on five counts of violating the Occupational Health and Safety Act on Feb. 19, 2024.

Jamie Knight died that day after he was struck by a piece of equipment during snow removal operations at the yard.

The province’s Labour Department laid charges alleging the company failed to create a safe work plan and a risk assessment for snow removal.

The department also alleges that the company did not ensure the snow removal equipment was used according to the manufacturer’s specifications, and failed to appoint a person to direct the machine’s movements.

Irving is building the Royal Canadian Navy’s new fleet at the company’s Halifax shipyard, with the next stage being construction of the River-class destroyers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

