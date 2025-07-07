Suspect in violent Mount Pleasant robbery released

See more sharing options

Canada’s bail policies are back in the spotlight, with the man accused in a violent Vancouver robbery back on the street.

James Chartrand, 60, is accused of demanding money and threatening a Mount Pleasant shopkeeper as she closed up her family store last September.

“She was choked, she was thrown to the ground, and those were just the physical things that happened to her,” said Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin.

The alleged assault was broken up by a trio of passersby who heard the victim’s screams as she was dragged into an alley. The suspect fled and was arrested nearby.

Chartrand was initially released, but was re-arrested in April.

He has since been charged with robbery, assault by choking, assault with a weapon, disguising his face and uttering threats.

He has also been released again.

“It’s not just concerning to police that this man is out, it’s very concerning to the victim,” Visintin said.

Global News attended a home in Surrey listed as Chartrand’s address on court documents.

The man who answered the door identified himself as a “friend,” but said Chartrand wasn’t home, adding he sometimes stays at a place in Vancouver.

Chartrand’s release came with several conditions, including no contact with the victim.

He is due back in court on July 17.