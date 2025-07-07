Winnipeg cops arrest suspect in random Forks assault

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection with a random assault at The Forks a month ago.
The incident took place on the night of June 6, when a 30-year-old man was attacked and knocked to the ground, police said, with the attack continuing even after he was unconscious.
Early Sunday morning, police tracked a suspect to a Jefferson Avenue apartment building, where the suspect allegedly jumped from a third-floor window in an attempt to escape, police said. After a short foot chase and with the use of a taser, police were able to take him into custody.
Get daily National news
The suspect, 33, was also wanted for another robbery and a break-in on June 7, and was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant.
He has been charged with two counts of robbery, breaking and entering, theft, resisting arrest and being unlawfully at large.
Comments