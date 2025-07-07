Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops arrest suspect in random Forks assault

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 7, 2025 2:10 pm
1 min read
Man taken to hospital after random assault at The Forks, Winnipeg police say
RELATED: Winnipeg police say they’re looking for answers after a man was randomly assaulted at The Forks Friday night – Jun 10, 2025
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection with a random assault at The Forks a month ago.

The incident took place on the night of June 6, when a 30-year-old man was attacked and knocked to the ground, police said, with the attack continuing even after he was unconscious.

Early Sunday morning, police tracked a suspect to a Jefferson Avenue apartment building, where the suspect allegedly jumped from a third-floor window in an attempt to escape, police said. After a short foot chase and with the use of a taser, police were able to take him into custody.

Get daily National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The suspect, 33, was also wanted for another robbery and a break-in on June 7, and was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant.

He has been charged with two counts of robbery, breaking and entering, theft, resisting arrest and being unlawfully at large.

Crime stats in new police report encouraging, Manitoba justice minister says
