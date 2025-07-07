Winnipeg cops arrest suspect in random Forks assault

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection with a random assault at The Forks a month ago.

The incident took place on the night of June 6, when a 30-year-old man was attacked and knocked to the ground, police said, with the attack continuing even after he was unconscious.

Early Sunday morning, police tracked a suspect to a Jefferson Avenue apartment building, where the suspect allegedly jumped from a third-floor window in an attempt to escape, police said. After a short foot chase and with the use of a taser, police were able to take him into custody.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The suspect, 33, was also wanted for another robbery and a break-in on June 7, and was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant.

He has been charged with two counts of robbery, breaking and entering, theft, resisting arrest and being unlawfully at large.

Story continues below advertisement