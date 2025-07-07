Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Palestine flag removed from ‘sacred mountain’ Stawamus Chief

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 7, 2025 1:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'First Nation asks person responsible for placing Palestine flag on Stawamus Chief to remove it'
First Nation asks person responsible for placing Palestine flag on Stawamus Chief to remove it
A member of a local First Nation is calling out those responsible for using a popular and sacred landmark on their traditional territory to make a political statement. Grace Ke reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Squamish First Nation says a Palestine flag has been removed after it was hung on the rock face of the Stawamus Chief last week.

The flag was removed by members of the Squamish Access Society on Sunday night.

The First Nation had requested those responsible to come and remove the flag, calling their plea not politically motivated, but rather an ask to respect the sacred mountain.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a statement, the Squamish Access Society said it “was supporting the Squamish Nation in their request to have the flag removed and we were not making a political statement by our actions.”

Trending Now

“We want to express how deep, concerning and disrespectful it is to that connection we have to the mountain and, you know, I feel for our people today and over the past week of feeling disrespected and we want to utilise this time to be able to educate people about that deep, deep connection and sacredness that it has to our Sk̲wx̲wú7mesh people,” Wilson Williams, elected councillor and spokesperson for the Squamish Nation, told Global News.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices