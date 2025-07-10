Ontario city tightens security at community centre over ‘unsettling’ teen violence

Send this page to someone via email

One city in Ontario says it has ramped up safety measures at its local community centre after a string of youth-related incidents, including vandalism, aggression toward staff and a recent assault.

The City of Hamilton confirmed it had temporarily reduced the operating hours at Dominic Agostino Riverdale Community Centre in early June after “several recurring incidents of vandalism and aggressive behaviour targeting staff from a group of young people.”

Programming was paused and evening activities, including swimming lessons and gym programs, were cancelled as a safety precaution.

The centre operated on reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. throughout June, and refunds were issued to affected users.

“The City of Hamilton is committed to providing a safe, inclusive and welcoming space for all residents,” said Victoria Kerekesch, manager of district recreation operations. “These incidents led to the difficult, but necessary decision to temporarily adjust operating hours to ensure the safety of residents and staff.”

Kerekesch told Global News that recreation staff issued several no-trespass orders to the youth involved.

Some of those orders were accompanied by conversations with guardians and the youth themselves to reiterate expected behaviour at city-run facilities and programs.

The centre officially reopened with full programming on July 2, with enhanced safety protocols in place. These include secured entrances, new staff training and an increased presence from Hamilton police and city security teams.

However, another incident took place on the day of reopening.

Hamilton police confirm that officers responded to an assault at 150 Violet Dr., the address of the community centre.

A male youth was arrested, but the victim declined to press charges. “The youth was released unconditionally shortly after,” Adam Kimber, communications officer, said in a statement.

The city said the incident did not prompt further security measures, but staff are closely monitoring safety at the facility.

Mayor Andrea Horwath also addressed the issue in a statement, calling the incidents “very unsettling” and emphasizing the importance of safe public spaces.

“The Dominic Agostino Riverdale Community Centre plays a vital role in the neighbourhood, especially for youth and families who depend on safe, welcoming spaces throughout the summer months,” said Horwarth.

“The recent incidents have been very unsettling; Children, youth and families deserve a place where they can enjoy all that this centre has to offer.”

While no criminal charges were laid, the series of events reflects growing concerns about youth-related violence in public spaces.

“Youth crime is a hot topic these days,” added Kimber.

The city says it remains committed to keeping the centre safe and is hoping to avoid another closure during the summer season.