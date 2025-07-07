Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Summer outing turns tragic after toddler drowns in St. Lawrence River

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 7, 2025 11:06 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Summer water safety tips; easy measures to help save lives'
Summer water safety tips; easy measures to help save lives
As we head out in the water this Canada Day long weekend, there are simple ways for you and your family to stay safe. Kimiko Hirakida with the Lifesaving Society has more on what types of people are at a higher risk of drowning – Jun 29, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A fun day by the water had a devastating outcome when Ontario Provincial Police responded to a toddler drowning in the St. Lawrence River last week.

On Friday, the Leeds County Detachment of the OPP responded to a drowning incident involving a toddler on Wolfe Island, just 40 minutes south of Kingston.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say shortly after 9:30 a.m., they responded to a report of an unresponsive toddler who had been located in the St. Lawrence River near Stoney Point Lane.

Family members and first responders immediately initiated life-saving measures. The toddler was then transported to a regional trauma centre. The child was later pronounced dead.

Trending Now

Little is known about how the child drowned.

Police say that the toddler’s identity will not be released to safeguard the privacy of the grieving family.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices