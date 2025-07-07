Summer outing turns tragic after toddler drowns in St. Lawrence River

A fun day by the water had a devastating outcome when Ontario Provincial Police responded to a toddler drowning in the St. Lawrence River last week.
On Friday, the Leeds County Detachment of the OPP responded to a drowning incident involving a toddler on Wolfe Island, just 40 minutes south of Kingston.
Police say shortly after 9:30 a.m., they responded to a report of an unresponsive toddler who had been located in the St. Lawrence River near Stoney Point Lane.
Family members and first responders immediately initiated life-saving measures. The toddler was then transported to a regional trauma centre. The child was later pronounced dead.
Little is known about how the child drowned.
Police say that the toddler’s identity will not be released to safeguard the privacy of the grieving family.
