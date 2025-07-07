Escaped murderer from Quebec may be hiding out in Ontario, police say

Ontario Provincial Police say a convicted murderer who recently escaped from a Quebec prison may be hiding out in the southern portion of the province.
On Sunday, Correctional Service Canada said that 69-year-old Lory Bill Germa had escaped from a prison in Quebec’s Laurentians area.
The night before, he was found missing during an inmate count at the minimum-security unit of Archambault Institution, where he was serving a first-degree murder sentence.
Later Sunday, Ontario police said he may be in southwestern Ontario, more specifically in the South Bruce or Hanover areas.
Police described Germa as being around five-foot-eight and 165 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes. He is also said to have a scar over his left eyebrow and a number of tattoos including a sword, the name “Carol,” a flying skull, seahorses, dragons, a grim reaper as well as a cloud and lightning bolts.
Germa is the second convicted killer to escape from Archambault in the last three weeks.
Fellow inmate Richard Plourde escaped June 22 and was arrested by Quebec provincial police the following day.
The facility is located in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Que., about 40 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
— with files from the Canadian Press
