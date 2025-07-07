Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Escaped murderer from Quebec may be hiding out in Ontario, police say

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 7, 2025 9:42 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Convicted killer serving life sentence escapes Quebec prison, caught in Toronto'
Convicted killer serving life sentence escapes Quebec prison, caught in Toronto
RELATED: Convicted killer serving life sentence escapes Quebec prison, caught in Toronto – Feb 25, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Provincial Police say a convicted murderer who recently escaped from a Quebec prison may be hiding out in the southern portion of the province.

On Sunday, Correctional Service Canada said that 69-year-old Lory Bill Germa had escaped from a prison in Quebec’s Laurentians area.

The night before, he was found missing during an inmate count at the minimum-security unit of Archambault Institution, where he was serving a first-degree murder sentence.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Later Sunday, Ontario police said he may be in southwestern Ontario, more specifically in the South Bruce or Hanover areas.

Police described Germa as being around five-foot-eight and 165 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes. He is also said to have a scar over his left eyebrow and a number of tattoos including a sword, the name “Carol,” a flying skull, seahorses, dragons, a grim reaper as well as a cloud and lightning bolts.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Germa is the second convicted killer to escape from Archambault in the last three weeks.

Fellow inmate Richard Plourde escaped June 22 and was arrested by Quebec provincial police the following day.

The facility is located in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Que., about 40 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

— with files from the Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices