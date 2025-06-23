Convicted killer, 62, escapes from Archambault Institution in Quebec

See more sharing options

Correctional Service Canada says a convicted killer has escaped from a prison in Quebec’s Laurentians region.

Staff discovered Richard Plourde was missing from his minimum security unit at about 11 p.m. Sunday.

The 62-year-old was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder at Archambault Institution.

He has a fair complexion, brown eyes and grey hair.

He also has a tattoo of a skull bone and a hand on his right shoulder, a rose on his abdomen and the letters R.P. on his right arm.

The federal agency says it has contacted Quebec provincial police who have issued a warrant for Plourde’s arrest.

Richard Plourde has escaped from Archambault Institution (minimum security) in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Quebec. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Sûreté du Québec. More information will follow. pic.twitter.com/evHsYCHUTE — Correctional Service (@CSC_SCC_en) June 23, 2025