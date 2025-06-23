Menu

Crime

Convicted killer, 62, escapes from Archambault Institution in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2025 12:31 pm
Richard Plourde.
Richard Plourde. Correctional Service of Canada
Correctional Service Canada says a convicted killer has escaped from a prison in Quebec’s Laurentians region.

Staff discovered Richard Plourde was missing from his minimum security unit at about 11 p.m. Sunday.

The 62-year-old was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder at Archambault Institution.

He has a fair complexion, brown eyes and grey hair.

He also has a tattoo of a skull bone and a hand on his right shoulder, a rose on his abdomen and the letters R.P. on his right arm.

The federal agency says it has contacted Quebec provincial police who have issued a warrant for Plourde’s arrest.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

