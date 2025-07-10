Alberta RCMP investigate fatal collision near Irricana

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP is investigating a crash about 63 kilometers northeast of Calgary that left one person dead and several others injured on Saturday.

Police were called to Highway 9 around 6 p.m. on July 5, just south of Irricana near Highway 567 for reports of a collision between a Ford Mustang and a Dodge 3500 pickup truck.

Upon arrival, police say they found a 51-year-old Strathmore man dead inside the Mustang.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to police, initial reports indicated that the 16-year-old female driver of the pickup truck had swerved into oncoming traffic, hitting the Mustang head-on.

According to police, there were four people in the truck at the time of the crash. All suffered non-life-threatening injuries; at least one of the passengers was taken to hospital.

RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said there were several fatal crashes on Alberta roads over the weekend and called these types of collisions tragic.

Story continues below advertisement

“Almost all fatal collisions and serious collisions are avoidable. As we get the summer days, there’s a lot more traffic out there (and) we all need to just make sure we’re taking our time, that we’re patient, follow the laws and try to keep these fatalities down as much as we can,” says Savinkoff.

No charges have been laid and no charges are pending in the Highway 9 crash.

RCMP said they are still in the early stages of the investigation and are working to determine whether impairment was a factor in the crash.