Blue Jays catcher Kirk named to all-star game

TORONTO – Alejandro Kirk didn’t want to make any assumptions about being named to the American League roster for next week’s All-Star Game in Atlanta.

The Toronto Blue Jays catcher found out in the clubhouse during a hitter’s meeting before Sunday’s 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels when Toronto completed its three-game sweep of the visitors. The honour meant a good deal to Kirk, whose previous all-star appearance was in 2022.

“I had an idea, but I didn’t want to get too emotional until I knew it was going to be official,” said Kirk through a translator in the Blue Jays dugout at Rogers Centre.

“It was obviously very emotional the first time around, but I think this was going to be more special because I’m going to go with my daughter.”

Kirk’s wife Sofia gave birth to their daughter in February 2023.

Toronto manager John Schneider could have relayed the good news to Kirk earlier on Sunday morning when the two had a one-on-one conversation. Instead, he waited until the Blue Jays lineup was engaged in their hitters’ meeting.

“I told them two things: that the dome was closed and that Alejandro Kirk was an all-star, which is pretty awesome and so well deserved,” Schneider said in his post-game news conference.

Kirk is batting .301 with seven homers and 41 runs batted in this season. Kirk’s average is 11th in MLB and second among catchers behind Will Smith (.332) of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He will join teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr., named an AL starter for the fourth time on Wednesday, at Truist Park on July 15.

Kirk’s first all-star appearance was in 2022 when he finished the season with a .285 average and 14 homers. The 26-year-old has a .270 career average with a total of 43 homers over six seasons, all with Toronto.

Schneider has watched his catcher develop from a raw talent to one of the game’s best all-around players behind the plate in five years.

“I remember in 2020, him coming up, we were literally writing down on his wristband what pitchers threw,” Schneider said.

“To watch his growth is pretty cool. To watch the pitchers’ trust grow in him is pretty cool. And what he’s doing offensively, one of the best in the league.”

Kirk credited work on his mental approach as well as the physical aspects for his return to the ASG. His health also has been a factor.

“I consider myself a complete hitter right now, more than in prior years,” said Kirk. “I tried to hit too many homers. I’m not considering myself a home run hitter anymore.

“This year, I wanted to be a complete hitter to hit the ball the other way, trying to get runners in, find a way to help the team win.”

Schneider admired Kirk’s work ethic in returning to the form he exhibited in 2022. The Toronto manager also noted Kirk has a laid-back and different personality.

“He’s a unicorn. He’s one of one,” Schneider said. “In 2022, he turned a lot of heads in 2022. After a couple of tough years, he understands what he needs to do to be great in the box and he has put in the work.”

Kirk, who signed a US$58-million, five-year extension in spring training, played in his 75th game on Sunday. He only suited up for 103 last year and is on pace to reach his career-high of 139 outings in 2022.

“I’m doing everything I can to help the team win,” Kirk said. “I’m very happy and I’m feeling great right now.”

With the Blue Jays’ recent ascension to the top of the American League East, Kirk hopes he can arrive in Atlanta next week in first place.

“It feels great being in first place,” Kirk said. “You can feel it in the clubhouse. The vibes are great. Everybody is competing, going out there doing everything they can to win a game.”

“It’s awesome to be in first place.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2025.