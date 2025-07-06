Menu

Weather

Heat warning for southern Ontario expected to end tonight: Environment Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2025 11:53 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Ontario, Quebec still under heat dome'
Health Matters: Ontario, Quebec still under heat dome
WATCH: Health Matters: Ontario, Quebec still under heat dome – Jun 24, 2025
It’s another scorcher across southern Ontario today with temperatures expected to climb to the mid 30s and the humidex making it feel like 40 C.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning Friday afternoon for areas between Windsor and Peterborough, saying daytime highs between 31 and 33 C were expected on Saturday and Sunday.

The weather agency says the weather is expected to break tonight.

A news release from the City of Toronto says 56 of 58 outdoor pools are open this weekend and the city is also operating more than 100 added shelter spaces for people experiencing homelessness.

It’s not the first heat warning for Ontario this summer — extreme heat reaching the mid-30s broke temperature records in many parts of the province on June 22 and 23.

Toronto Public Health says it recorded 42 heat-related emergency department visits during that heat wave.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

