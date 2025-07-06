Toronto police say teen dead after late-night stabbing in east end

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager is dead following a stabbing in east-end Toronto on Saturday night.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Eastern and Coxwell Avenues shortly after 10 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Once paramedics arrived on scene, they located an injured male teenager and rushed him to the hospital, police said.

The teenager later died in hospital as a result of his injuries, according to police.

Police said they are working with the coroner’s office to identify the teen and notify his family before releasing his identity to the public.

No suspects have been confirmed, and police said they will share suspect descriptions once they become available.

Toronto police Det. Sgt. Alan Bartlett told reporters on Sunday morning that there were “literally hundreds of people” who were in the area at the time of the stabbing, adding that there is “a lot” of surveillance video from the area police are going through.

“I would encourage you if you saw something, if you recorded something on your device, if you know something, to please contact the Toronto Police Service,” Bartlett said.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation and forensic personnel are on scene collecting evidence, Bartlett said, adding that the scene is “extensive” and that a large area is cordoned off around the area of a McDonald’s restaurant for the investigation.