Iran’s Supreme Leader attends ceremony in first public appearance since Iran-Israel war started

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attended a mourning ceremony on the eve of Ashoura on Saturday in his first public appearance since the Iran-Israel war started.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The absence of Khamenei suggested heavy security status for the Iranian leader, who has final say on all state matters, before possible strikes by Israel.

More to come.