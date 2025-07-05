Iran’s Supreme Leader attends ceremony in first public appearance since Iran-Israel war started

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attended a mourning ceremony on the eve of Ashoura on Saturday in his first public appearance since the Iran-Israel war started.
The absence of Khamenei suggested heavy security status for the Iranian leader, who has final say on all state matters, before possible strikes by Israel.
More to come.
