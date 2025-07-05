Canada’s environment ministers endorse updated air quality standards

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s environment ministers have endorsed stronger air quality standards for fine particulate matter, while acknowledging the struggles caused by wildfires that can blanket the country in smoke advisories.

Provincial, territorial and federal environment ministers met in Yellowknife for the annual meeting of the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment.

In a joint communique released Friday, they say wildfires are one of the major contributors to air pollution, which can adversely affect the health of Canadians.

They say by approving updated Canadian Ambient Air Quality Standards for fine particulate matter, they are “supporting actions that will continue to improve air quality in Canada.”

The standards measure the amount of a given pollutant in outdoor air, and while they are not legally binding, the ministers call them a key element of managing air quality.

The council’s website lists the updated standards for fine particulate at 23 micrograms per cubic metre in 24 hours by 2030, a decrease from the 2020 standards of 27 micrograms per cubic metre.

The statement says the standards were developed by federal, provincial and territorial governments collaboratively with representatives from industry, environmental, Indigenous groups and health non-governmental organizations.

Northwest Territories Environment Minister Jay Macdonald, who hosted the meeting, told a news conference that the new standards will help all jurisdictions better protect communities from the growing health impacts of poor air quality.

He said climate change is increasing wildfire risk.

“Strong, science-based, national standards help ensure we’re prepared for these challenges and support long-term health and resilience,” he said.

Next year’s council meeting is scheduled to take place in Alberta.