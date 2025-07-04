Menu

Crime

High-risk sex offender to live in Vancouver, police warn

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 4, 2025 1:44 pm
1 min read
Kelly Isbister, 53, was released from custody on Friday.
Kelly Isbister, 53, was released from custody on Friday. Vancouver police handout
Vancouver police are warning the public that a high-risk sex offender will be living in the city.

Kelly Isbister, 53, was released from custody on Friday.

He served an 18-month sentence for one count of possession of child pornography and one count of breach of recognizance.

“Vancouver police believe compelling reasons exist to warn the public that he poses a high risk to children and youth – predominantly boys – in the community,” police said in a statement.

Isbister is six feet four inches tall and approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is bound by court-imposed conditions, including:

  • Must report to his bail supervisor.
  • Must wear electronic monitoring equipment.
  • Must remain in British Columbia unless permission has been given to reside elsewhere.
  • Not to have direct or indirect contact with victims or their family members.
  • Not to be in places where children under 18 are typically present including parks, playgrounds, swimming areas, daycares, community centres or theatres.
  • Not to have contact directly or indirectly, or be in the presence of any person under the age of 18.
  • Not to be intoxicated in a public place.
Anyone who witnesses Isbister in violation of any of these conditions is asked to call 911.

