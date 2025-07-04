High-risk sex offender to live in Vancouver, police warn

See more sharing options

Vancouver police are warning the public that a high-risk sex offender will be living in the city.

Kelly Isbister, 53, was released from custody on Friday.

He served an 18-month sentence for one count of possession of child pornography and one count of breach of recognizance.

“Vancouver police believe compelling reasons exist to warn the public that he poses a high risk to children and youth – predominantly boys – in the community,” police said in a statement.

Isbister is six feet four inches tall and approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is bound by court-imposed conditions, including:

Must report to his bail supervisor.

Must wear electronic monitoring equipment.

Must remain in British Columbia unless permission has been given to reside elsewhere.

Not to have direct or indirect contact with victims or their family members.

Not to be in places where children under 18 are typically present including parks, playgrounds, swimming areas, daycares, community centres or theatres.

Not to have contact directly or indirectly, or be in the presence of any person under the age of 18.

Not to be intoxicated in a public place.

Anyone who witnesses Isbister in violation of any of these conditions is asked to call 911.