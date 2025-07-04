High-risk sex offender to live in Vancouver, police warn

Vancouver police are warning the public that a high-risk sex offender will be living in the city.
Kelly Isbister, 53, was released from custody on Friday.
He served an 18-month sentence for one count of possession of child pornography and one count of breach of recognizance.
“Vancouver police believe compelling reasons exist to warn the public that he poses a high risk to children and youth – predominantly boys – in the community,” police said in a statement.
Isbister is six feet four inches tall and approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
He is bound by court-imposed conditions, including:
- Must report to his bail supervisor.
- Must wear electronic monitoring equipment.
- Must remain in British Columbia unless permission has been given to reside elsewhere.
- Not to have direct or indirect contact with victims or their family members.
- Not to be in places where children under 18 are typically present including parks, playgrounds, swimming areas, daycares, community centres or theatres.
- Not to have contact directly or indirectly, or be in the presence of any person under the age of 18.
- Not to be intoxicated in a public place.
Anyone who witnesses Isbister in violation of any of these conditions is asked to call 911.
