Russian oil executive found dead outside his window, state media says

Andrei Badalov, the vice-president of Russia‘s national oil pipeline, Transneft, has been found dead after allegedly falling out of a window of his home in suburban Moscow, law enforcement told Russian state media on Friday.

The former businessman’s body was discovered beneath a window of a house in Rublyovka, an upscale residential neighbourhood on the outskirts of the Russian capital, TASS, Russia’s national news agency, says.

The state-run oil conglomerate also confirmed Badalov’s death, without elaborating on the circumstances, but said his work came during a “difficult and stressful period” due to wartime sanctions, according to the independent Russian newspaper, The Moscow Times. Badalov had served as Transneft’s vice-president since 2021.

TASS says law enforcement officers told the agency that the deceased had left a farewell note and that preliminary findings suggest his cause of death was suicide.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

This is the latest in a wave of unexplained deaths of high-profile Russian figures since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in 2022.

More than a dozen others have also died:

