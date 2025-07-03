Menu

Sports

Canucks sniper Brock Boeser ‘super stoked’ with long-term deal

By Casey Freeman Global News
Posted July 3, 2025 8:25 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘It was a rollercoaster’: Brock Boeser on signing new contract with Vancouver Canucks'
‘It was a rollercoaster’: Brock Boeser on signing new contract with Vancouver Canucks
If you think you were surpsied that the Vancouver Canucks circled back and decided to sign Brock Boeser after looking like they were parting ways. As Jay Janower reports, Boeser was more surprised than we are that he's still a Vancouver Canuck.
Brock Boeser is “super stoked to be back” after re-signing with the Vancouver Canucks.

“At the end of the day, my heart was still in Vancouver,” Boeser said.

“When they called, I lit up,” he said of his agent getting a call from Canucks general manager, Patrick Allvin.

The Minnesota-born player re-signed with the Canucks for a seven year, US$50.75-million deal.

Click to play video: 'Canucks: What caused Brock Boeser’s blood clot? Pettersson admits nagging injury'
Canucks: What caused Brock Boeser’s blood clot? Pettersson admits nagging injury

“It was a rollercoaster, my head was spinning,” he said of the stress of the off-season.

The 28-year-old was “fully set on going somewhere else,” before the call from Vancouver came through.

The Canucks forward said his bond with his teammates has helped make Vancouver a “second home.”

“It obviously plays a big part to have such good friends,” he said.

“I have so much faith in our team.”

The skater, who became a free agent on July 1st, said last season it was hard to focus and compete every night amid talks about his future.

“There was a lot of noise,” he adds “that was tough to play through.”

Click to play video: 'Canuck prospect Brock Boeser takes fan with Down syndrome to prom'
Canuck prospect Brock Boeser takes fan with Down syndrome to prom
Looking ahead to next season, the right-winger is excited to have new head coach Adam Foote as part of the team.

“He was definitely a big reason on why I wanted to come back,” Boeser said.

“We have a great relationship, we’ve talked a lot.”

The long-term signed Canuck is excited for this upcoming season.

“This year we can focus on really bonding as a group, coming together and pushing for the same goal,” he said.

Being with the Canucks since he was drafted in 2015, Boeser is excited to be here for a while.

“I’m just happy I got the seven years, and I can just focus on playing hockey,” he said, adding that he may be in the market to buy something more permanent.

“Maybe I can get a house there now.”

