Canucks sniper Brock Boeser ‘super stoked’ with long-term deal

Brock Boeser is “super stoked to be back” after re-signing with the Vancouver Canucks.

“At the end of the day, my heart was still in Vancouver,” Boeser said.

“When they called, I lit up,” he said of his agent getting a call from Canucks general manager, Patrick Allvin.

The Minnesota-born player re-signed with the Canucks for a seven year, US$50.75-million deal.

“It was a rollercoaster, my head was spinning,” he said of the stress of the off-season.

The 28-year-old was “fully set on going somewhere else,” before the call from Vancouver came through.

The Canucks forward said his bond with his teammates has helped make Vancouver a “second home.”

“It obviously plays a big part to have such good friends,” he said.

“I have so much faith in our team.”

The skater, who became a free agent on July 1st, said last season it was hard to focus and compete every night amid talks about his future.

“There was a lot of noise,” he adds “that was tough to play through.”

Looking ahead to next season, the right-winger is excited to have new head coach Adam Foote as part of the team.

“He was definitely a big reason on why I wanted to come back,” Boeser said.

“We have a great relationship, we’ve talked a lot.”

The long-term signed Canuck is excited for this upcoming season.

“This year we can focus on really bonding as a group, coming together and pushing for the same goal,” he said.

Being with the Canucks since he was drafted in 2015, Boeser is excited to be here for a while.

“I’m just happy I got the seven years, and I can just focus on playing hockey,” he said, adding that he may be in the market to buy something more permanent.

“Maybe I can get a house there now.”